Election impact on demand anticipated to be moderate: Shishir Baijal

The general election is likely to have only a moderate impact on individual demand within the real estate sector in India owing to underlying positive sentiment and governmental policies, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, of real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, tells Raghav Aggarwal in an email interview. Edited excerpts:

What caused the real estate boom in the past two years?



This resurgence was catalysed by a combination of factors: consumers gravitating towards properties that accommodate a diverse range of activities; governmental measures to counter the economic impact of the pandemic; sustained low interest rates; growth in global capability