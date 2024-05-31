Business Standard
Election impact on demand anticipated to be moderate: Shishir Baijal

As global uncertainties gradually abate, the robust Indian economy and favourable real estate fundamentals are anticipated to bolster private equity inflows into the sector

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India
Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India

Raghav Aggarwal
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:06 AM IST

The general election is likely to have only a moderate impact on individual demand within the real estate sector in India owing to underlying positive sentiment and governmental policies, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, of real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, tells Raghav Aggarwal in an email interview. Edited excerpts:

What caused the real estate boom in the past two years?
 
This resurgence was catalysed by a combination of factors: consumers gravitating towards properties that accommodate a diverse range of activities; governmental measures to counter the economic impact of the pandemic; sustained low interest rates; growth in global capability
First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:06 AM IST

