How portrayal of land, property in Hindi cinema reflects changing times

The thirst to own a property isn’t confined to the young and the aspirational. In Gulabo Sitabo (2020), the doddering old Mirza, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, established that this is an age-agnostic quest

Intertwined with the fabric of society, real estate and property ownership have long been the subject of scrutiny. As Adam Smith, the economist, observed, “Wherever there is great property, there is great inequality.”



His statement encapsulates the complex relation between ownership and disparity, a theme explored in both economic discourse and cultural narratives, Indian cinema included.



At the heart of these stories lies a universal truth: The pursuit of a place to call one’s own, a quest as primal as the human need for shelter itself.



Over the years, the portrayal of real estate in Hindi cinema has evolved, reflecting