Athletes fit and ready to deliver India's best haul in Paris Olympics

For the time, India will have a 140-strong support staff accompanying its athletes to the Olympics. From nutritionists, cooks and psychologists to sleep therapists, they will be led by Dinshaw Pardiwala, the chief medical officer, who will ensure the 117-member contingent is fit and ready to perch itself on top of the podium.

The posse of doctors will also be embarking on an injury service surveillance programme and mental conditioning of athletes.

“Through our data-scouting team, we will be assessing how and why the injuries took place and whether it could have been prevented,” Pardiwala explains. “We