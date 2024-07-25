Business Standard
Athletes fit and ready to deliver India's best haul in Paris Olympics

The upcoming Games can provide much-needed joie de vivre to France, which has been upended in recent times by political turmoil

(Photo: Reuters)

Sanket KoulVishal Menon New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
For the time, India will have a 140-strong support staff accompanying its athletes to the Olympics. From nutritionists, cooks and psychologists to sleep therapists, they will be led by Dinshaw Pardiwala, the chief medical officer, who will ensure the 117-member contingent is fit and ready to perch itself on top of the podium.

The posse of doctors will also be embarking on an injury service surveillance programme and mental conditioning of athletes.

“Through our data-scouting team, we will be assessing how and why the injuries took place and whether it could have been prevented,”  Pardiwala explains. “We

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

