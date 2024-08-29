Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / BS@50: These 50 game-changing moments transformed India's sports history

BS@50: These 50 game-changing moments transformed India's sports history

From hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

From hockey team’s gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra’s superlative throw in Tokyo, here’s India’s journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975
Premium

Representative Picture

BS Reporter
17 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:36 AM IST
1. Second wind, an avalanche

By the 1960s, India’s domination in hockey was on the wane, with the balance of power shifting to Pakistan and Europe. India’s six Olympic gold medals in the sport seemed like a thing of the distant past. It would change in the 1975 World Cup in Malaysia. After huffing and puffing their way to the final against Pakistan, India scored the winner, fittingly by Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar. After years of decline, the win marked a triumphant return for Indian hockey.


2. Taking cue

Up until 1977, Michael Ferreira was

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon