Checkmating history: Gukesh sets sights on win against Ding for chess crown

The Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, is hosting a world chess championship that has already set records by the halfway stage. This features a head-to-head battle between the defending world champion, 32-year-old Ding Liren of China, and the challenger, 18-year-old D Gukesh of India.

The first world title match was held in 1886, with Austrian-American Wilhelm Steinitz beating the British-Polish Johannes Zukertort.

This is the first time in the 138-year history of the classical world championship that a match has featured two Asian contenders. Gukesh is by far the youngest challenger ever, and obviously, if he wins, he will become the