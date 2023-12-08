Coffee with BS: 'Golden boy' Neeraj Chopra on India's sporting success

“When I’m on a flight, I always look out of the window as we take off and count the sports facilities in the city,” Neeraj Chopra says. “In Europe or America, I can count many before we hit the clouds. Then I think about the kids who have access to them. That’s a key thing to remember.”

Chopra began training in javelin at 13 at the Shivaji Stadium in Panipat, Haryana, primarily to shed extra weight. Though the stadium was a few kilometres away, it had the necessary facilities and coaches who could spot talent and hone it. He had gravitated towards the javelin out of intrigue, but it soon became a passion.



The journey to this interview has been long.