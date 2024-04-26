Business Standard
Surge in India's chess talent: What it means for the future of the game

Chances are, wherever you live, there is a chess coach in the vicinity. Many schools offer chess as an extra-curricular activity

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India during his Round 14 match against Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of USA at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada, April 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
The stunning victory of D Gukesh at the Candidates Chess puts the teenager within touching distance of the world title. It is a fantastic achievement regardless of what happens in the November Title match against world champion Ding Liren.

Gukesh is not the only Indian aspirant for world laurels. He is a leading member of a golden generation of talented youngsters, several of whom have world championship aspirations.

There is Praggnanandhaa, and his sister Vaishali, who both played the Candidates. There is Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Nihal Sarin. There is Divya Deshmukh, Raunak Sadhwani, and Luke Leon Mendonca. There
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

