India's got talent: From Asian Games win to hosting Cricket World Cup

From bagging 107 medals at the Asian Games to hosting hockey and cricket World Cups, 2023 saw India making rapid strides toward becoming a sporting behemoth

Neeraj chopra, Kishore Jena
Premium

Kishore Jena & Neeraj chopra ( From left to right) Photo: PTI

Vishal Menon New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Kishore Jena took a deep breath, arched back, and sprinted to his mark to hurl the javelin with all his might. As the javelin soared past Hangzhou’s evening sky to strike the ground at 86.77 metres, there were collective gasps of disbelief from spectators.

Jena’s monstrous throw catapulted him into the lead in the javelin final of the 2023 Asian Games, ahead of his compatriot and fan favourite Neeraj Chopra.

It would be short-lived though as Chopra would register 
88.88m in his next attempt to lead a rare gold-silver finish for India in men’s javelin at the showpiece sporting extravaganza in China.

For Jena,

Topics : Neeraj Chopra Sport Asian Games cricket world cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

