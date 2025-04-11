Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu targets the missing medal in her trophy cabinet

Standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is a colossus. The undisputed poster girl of weightlifting, and an embodiment of grit and humility, she has lifted the hopes of a nation at the Olympic stage.

Her strength goes far beyond the kilograms lifted and the medals won — to the manner in which she has shattered gender stereotypes, overcome injuries, and inspired a generation of upcoming athletes.

On a sweltering afternoon, I meet Chanu at the Weightlifting Warriors academy in Sadabad Jakhaiva, a village in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, just an hour’s drive from New Delhi.

The academy’s polished