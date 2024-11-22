What's behind West Asia's multibillion push to attract global sports stars?

Coco Gauff’s moment of glory was hard-earned. She had to fight numerous battles: Indifferent form, inner demons, Riyadh’s sweltering heat and a rampaging opponent in China’s Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen.

The 20-year-old American displayed guts, gumption, and mental fortitude to come from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set to clinch the WTA Finals trophy a fortnight ago.

The triumph was a cataclysmic moment in tennis. Gauff walked home with an eye-popping $4.8 million in prize money — the largest sum awarded in women’s sports and the highest earned by any tennis player, male or female, at a