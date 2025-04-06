$20 bn IT contracts up for renewal amid GenAI wave, global uncertainties

India’s top six information technology (IT) services players, along with Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology, have deals worth at least $20 billion up for renewal this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Deals worth $14 billion were renewed in 2024.

These renewals are particularly significant as they come at a time when US-imposed tariffs and global macroeconomic uncertainties have created a cloud of uncertainties.

The deals are spread across verticals, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. Most of these contracts — signed during or just after the pandemic — have a tenure