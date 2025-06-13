Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Strong data strategy crucial for faster Gen AI RoI: IBM's Siddesh Naik

Strong data strategy crucial for faster Gen AI RoI: IBM's Siddesh Naik

IBM India's AI head says most Gen AI projects fail due to weak data foundations and suggests a phased approach to unlock RoI within 18-24 months

Siddesh Naik, country leader – data, AI & automation, technology group, IBM India.

Avik Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Enterprises will see a comprehensive return on their artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) investments in 18–24 months if they adopt a proper data strategy that involves managing data effectively across siloes, according to IBM.
 
Streamlining enterprise data, having an AI policy, reskilling people, and driving cultural transformation are often cited as key tenets of becoming an AI-first organisation. These all involve significant heavy lifting, which is why Gen AI adoption among enterprises continues to lag behind market expectations. AI is only as good as the data it is trained on.
 
“You have to find the right use
Topics : IBM India IBM Think Forum artifical intelligence data security
