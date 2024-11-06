AI, GenAI, most talked-about tech, still far from full enterprise adoption

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) continue to capture global attention. However, research suggests that full adoption of AI in the enterprise world may take three to five years.

One of the main reasons for this, according to research by Infosys, is that companies lack an all-encompassing framework for implementing AI. According to the ‘Enterprise AI Readiness Radar’ by Infosys Knowledge Institute, only 2 per cent of leaders are confident in their readiness on a broad framework.

The report identifies five essential dimensions of an AI framework for companies: strategy, governance, talent, data, and technology.

Five dimensions