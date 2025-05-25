Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Algo Rhythm: Rapid GenAI growth top data risk for Indian companies

Algo Rhythm: Rapid GenAI growth top data risk for Indian companies

The report was based on a survey of more than 3,000 IT and security professionals in 20 countries and 15 industries

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security
Premium

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Almost 70 per cent companies in India and other countries regard the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development, generative AI (GenAI) in particular, as the “most concerning risk” for data security, according to a new report by Thales. Lack of integrity and trustworthiness come next. Such concerns arise because AI, especially GenAI, needs high-quality data for functions like training, inference and content generation. The report was based on a survey of more than 3,000 IT and security professionals in 20 countries and 15 industries. 
 
 
Topics : Algorithm Artificial intelligence Technology data security

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon