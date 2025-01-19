Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Automation for improvement: How it will boost productivity for workers

Automation for improvement: How it will boost productivity for workers

Time saved will boost productivity by 2.61 per cent in the organised sector by 2030

tech
Premium

The study called ‘AIdea of India 2025’ polled 25 C-suite participants to offer insights on generative AI (GenAI) and its adoption by companies. (File Image)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 24 per cent of 10,000 tasks in critical Indian industries can be fully automated and time spent on another 42 per cent significantly reduced to free 8-10 hours weekly for corporate workers, according to a study by EY. Time saved will boost productivity by 2.61 per cent in the organised sector by 2030. Productivity will improve 2.82 per cent in the unorganised sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to impact 38 million organised sector employees. The study called ‘AIdea of India 2025’ polled 25 C-suite participants to offer insights on generative AI (GenAI) and its adoption by
Topics : Automation Automation impact Automation Anywhere

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon