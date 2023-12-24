Building India's own ChatGPT faces challenge of data on languages

The year 2023 has been all about Open AI’s ChatGPT chatbot, a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts. The year is ending on the note that India-based large language models (LLMs) – the backbone of tools like ChatGPT – will be available soon.



Bhavish Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Ola Electric, announced Krutrim, an LLM his company describes as "India’s own AI” (artificial intelligence). Aggarwal is not the first to venture into Indian LLMs. Bhashini, a government of India initiative, AI4Bharat of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Sarvam.ai, and project Vaani are some other such