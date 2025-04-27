Certified gains: More skills mean more rewards in India's IT sector

India’s information technology (IT) sector employs more than 5 million people and every year it seeks candidates who have specialised skills and won’t need extensive training at a new organisation. More skills mean more money. Professionals who have an average of six certifications earn an annual compensation of more than ₹30 lakh, according to a survey by CloudThat. The Cloud training and consulting company questioned more than 800 respondents in 113 cities to explore IT skills’ impact on career.