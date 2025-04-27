Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Certified gains: More skills mean more rewards in India's IT sector

Certified gains: More skills mean more rewards in India's IT sector

The Cloud training and consulting company questioned more than 800 respondents in 113 cities to explore IT skills' impact on career

information technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps
Premium

Professionals who have an average of six certifications earn an annual compensation of more than ₹30 lakh, according to a survey by CloudThat

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s information technology (IT) sector employs more than 5 million people and every year it seeks candidates who have specialised skills and won’t need extensive training at a new organisation. More skills mean more money. Professionals who have an average of six certifications earn an annual compensation of more than ₹30 lakh, according to a survey by CloudThat. The Cloud training and consulting company questioned more than 800 respondents in 113 cities to explore IT skills’ impact on career. 
 
Topics : information technology IT Industry Developing skills skills gaps

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon