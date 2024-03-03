Sensex (    %)
                        
Charting Indian space odyssey: Gaganyaan mission is ambitious, indigenous

The Gaganyaan mission is ambitious and indigenous. Shine Jacob explains the nuts and bolts in its planning

gaganyaan
Premium

A model of the proposed crew module for the mission | Photos: PTI

Shine Jacob
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
On January 10, 2007, India launched an experimental space capsule that stayed in orbit for 12 days for a series of manoeuvres and was recovered when it splashed into the Bay of Bengal.

The Space Capsule Recovery Experiment (SRE-1), which was launched using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), was the frontrunner of what is going to be the country's first manned space mission called Gaganyaan. It was a demonstration that India had the technology to send humans to space and bring them back safely.

The Union Cabinet approved Rs 9,023-crore for the mission in December

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

