Charting Indian space odyssey: Gaganyaan mission is ambitious, indigenous

On January 10, 2007, India launched an experimental space capsule that stayed in orbit for 12 days for a series of manoeuvres and was recovered when it splashed into the Bay of Bengal.

The Space Capsule Recovery Experiment (SRE-1), which was launched using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), was the frontrunner of what is going to be the country's first manned space mission called Gaganyaan. It was a demonstration that India had the technology to send humans to space and bring them back safely.

The Union Cabinet approved Rs 9,023-crore for the mission in December