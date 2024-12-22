Cloud, AI will become synonymous in 2025: Wipro FullStride Cloud's Debecker

JO DEBECKER, managing partner and global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, believes that a combination of Cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) will become the “foundation” for the success of enterprises. The processing power and data needed to build and train AI models come from Cloud. Debecker, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, spoke about the two technologies and how Wipro is preparing to be an AI-powered firm. Edited excerpts:

Is AI driving Cloud adoption?

Cloud serves as the foundational enabler that drives AI innovation. A recent survey we conducted revealed that over half of the organisations surveyed –