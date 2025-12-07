Data centres power up to meet AI demand as DCI bandwidth set to surge

Data centre interconnect (DCI) bandwidth demand is predicted to increase by at least sixfold over the next five years, driven primarily by artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. DCI is the technology and networking infrastructure that connects two or more data centres, allowing them to share data and resources efficiently. Communications service providers in India are among the most confident globally (95 per cent) in their ability to monetise AI traffic across their networks, according to a survey conducted by Ciena. More than half of respondents said that AI workloads in a couple of years will overtake traditional Cloud and big data