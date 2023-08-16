Data Protection Act: What 'behavioural change' the law wants to bring

Pesky calls, spam emails and text messages targeted at phone numbers leaked from a database of a digital service provider were hardly a big deal till Saturday, August 12. India now has a dedicated data privacy law, which can impose penalties of up to Rs 250 crore on such digital platforms neglecting data security.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 received the President’s assent on Friday. The Act has been notified in the official gazette after six years of efforts, rounds of consultations, and several iterations. The law sets out principles for the collection, processing, and sharing of pers