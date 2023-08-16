Confirmation

Data Protection Act: What 'behavioural change' the law wants to bring

As per the Act, the govt may come out with rules directing the platforms about expected line of action to comply with all the provisions

Personal Data Protection Bill
Sourabh Lele New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Pesky calls, spam emails and text messages targeted at phone numbers leaked from a database of a digital service provider were hardly a big deal till Saturday, August 12. India now has a dedicated data privacy law, which can impose penalties of up to Rs 250 crore on such digital platforms neglecting data security.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 received the President’s assent on Friday. The Act has been notified in the official gazette after six years of efforts, rounds of consultations, and several iterations. The law sets out principles for the collection, processing, and sharing of pers

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

