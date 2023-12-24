Dealing with deepfakes requires vigilance, investment: Yatharth Saraf

Deepfakes, realistic yet fabricated videos and audio created by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, have become a worry. Such misinformation is increasing because technology has made it easier to do so, Yatharth Saraf, director of machine learning at homegrown social media platforms ShareChat and Moj, told Peerzada Abrar in a video interview. Edited excerpts.
What are the AI technology bets that ShareChat is making?
The modern way that users consume content or social media is that they don't necessarily create a well-curated (graph), where they say that they want to be able to see content from a particular set