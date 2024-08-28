Deepfakes pose growing threat to corporate security and trust, warn experts

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to an increase in deepfake-related issues across sectors.

The Gartner report titled “Detect Deepfakes to Guard Against Impersonation and Disinformation” said that 62 per cent of chief executive officers (CEOs) and senior business executives globally think deepfakes will create at least some operating costs and complications for their organisations in the next three years, while 5 per cent considered it an existential threat.

“Deepfake content is on the rise, posing a problem for organisational security processes and acting as a vector for disinformation. Executive leaders must understand how deepfakes create risk,