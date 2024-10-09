Dozee's health monitoring tech help NRIs check on their parents remotely

Mudit Dandwate, a 2013 IIT graduate in mechanical engineering, started his career as a vehicle dynamics novice at Altair Technologies. During his tenure, he designed and built four full-scale race cars, including the country’s first electric race cars. He also designed a cricket bat that received approval from Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and licensed by British sportswear brand Slazenger, and continues to be in use even today.

In 2017, Mudit Dandwate experienced a life-changing event when he lost his arm while saving his dog from a crocodile. Undeterred, he turned this adversity into inspiration, developing a thought-controlled bionic