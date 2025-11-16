Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DPDP rules notified: Compliance costs likely to rise for companies

DPDP rules notified: Compliance costs likely to rise for companies

The information technology (IT) cost of the commercial banks, which is around 10-15 per cent of their total expenditure, is also set to increase as they align their systems along the lines of the Act

The rules, notified on November 14, say that while companies have to implement a data protection and consent management system by November 2026, the systems for data mapping or seeking individualised consent must be put in place by May 2027.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

The cost of operations for companies and data fiduciaries dealing with user data in India is likely to increase over the next 18 months as they implement new systems for data mapping, deploy consent management tools, and establish data protection offices, according to industry and legal experts. These new systems must be implemented to comply with the rules of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. .
 
The rules, notified on November 14, say that while companies have to implement a data protection and consent management system by November 2026, the systems for data mapping or seeking individualised consent must
