DPDP rules should be released soon to ensure a smooth compliance: Experts

As India’s first-ever dedicated legislation for digital privacy, the DPDP Act provides broad principles of collection and processing of personal information in digital form.

With the return of Ashwini Vaishnaw as the IT Minister, policy experts and think tanks are hoping to see some movement on the country’s data privacy legislation – the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which was passed by both the houses of parliament in August, 2023.

Experts demand the rules for the DPDP Act 2023 be released soon as they will give more specific direction to the industry on compliance, which is set to face the biggest impact once the law is functional.

“The implementation of the law is going to spark a big shift across all