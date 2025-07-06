Every dollar or energy saved is what you don't need to produce: Sharma

The first phase of Schneider Electric’s manufacturing plant in Hosur will be ready by January 2026. The French company, better known in India for its Luminous brand of batteries, specialises in energy management. Deepak Sharma, zone president, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, spoke to Pranjal Sharma in an interview about the firm’s growth strategy. Edited excerpts

The role of technology in managing energy is becoming far bigger and complex. How is Schneider helping the industry manage energy?

We can talk a lot about the generation part, but the equally important challenge is on the consumption part.