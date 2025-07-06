Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Every dollar or energy saved is what you don't need to produce: Sharma

We have built almost 580 vocational training centres, where we have trained almost 300,000 plus youths so far, says Deepak Sharma, zone president, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India

Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

The first phase of Schneider Electric’s manufacturing plant  in Hosur will be ready by January 2026. The French  company, better known in India for its Luminous brand of batteries, specialises in energy management. Deepak Sharma, zone president, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, spoke to Pranjal Sharma in an interview about the firm’s growth strategy. Edited excerpts 
 
The role of technology in managing energy is becoming far bigger and complex. How is Schneider helping the industry manage energy?
 
We can talk a lot about the generation part, but the equally important challenge is on the consumption part.
