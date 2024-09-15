Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Fact-checking, research: A case for taking AI's assistance in the law

Fact-checking, research: A case for taking AI's assistance in the law

AI tools can read every single judgment available in a database to ensure that lawyers 'miss nothing'

law tech
Premium

Ashutosh MishraBhavini Mishra
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
India’s judiciary needs urgent solutions: More than 50 million cases are pending before courts – 80,000 in the Supreme Court – and the country has the lowest judge-to-population ratio. Hope for help lies in artificial intelligence (AI).
 
The Supreme Court uses AI-based technology to translate judicial documents as well as in legal research and process automation. Since February 2023, AI has been used to transcribe oral arguments, particularly matters before the court’s Constitution bench. 
 
While collaborative projects like OpenNyAI, which is led by the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), have developed open-source AI tools to assist the

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon