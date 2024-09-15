Fact-checking, research: A case for taking AI's assistance in the law

India’s judiciary needs urgent solutions: More than 50 million cases are pending before courts – 80,000 in the Supreme Court – and the country has the lowest judge-to-population ratio. Hope for help lies in artificial intelligence (AI).



The Supreme Court uses AI-based technology to translate judicial documents as well as in legal research and process automation. Since February 2023, AI has been used to transcribe oral arguments, particularly matters before the court’s Constitution bench.



While collaborative projects like OpenNyAI, which is led by the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), have developed open-source AI tools to assist the