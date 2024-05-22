Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Financial support for GPU infra will increase AI adoption, say analysts

While the industry welcomed the announcement, it also highlighted some other areas that need government intervention, including skilling initiatives and regulatory support

artificial intelligence business fintech
Premium

While the industry welcomed the announcement, it also highlighted some other areas that need government intervention, including skilling initiatives and regulatory support.

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government proposal of financing up to 50 per cent of the cost of setting up artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure is a welcome move, said industry players and analysts.

Many feel that it will bring down graphic processing unit (GPU) usage costs in the country and will speed up the adoption of AI.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY’s) plan to finance AI compute infrastructure development is a positive step, demonstrating commitment to AI technology and incentivising industry investment in GPU capacity,” said Amrish Pipada, Founder & CEO, Mega Networks, an AI server manufacturing company.

“The initiative
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon