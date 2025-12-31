Fluidic intelligence can boost efficiency by nearly 20%, says Nagarro CTO

“There are three main aspects to Fluidic Intelligence. One is the entire advisory and consulting business, which can leverage its existing PaaS (platform-as-a-service) and SaaS (software-as-a-service). The second is what we call Fluidic Forge, where we go back to our roots in terms of engineering,” Mahajan told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

The third aspect of the Fluidic Intelligence offering, he said, revolves around people, their upskilling, new-age tooling, new ways of working together, and following a culture of AI (artificial intelligence).

“We are not selling shoes, a banking product, a loan, or insurance. We exist because of our people and the services we provide. So, for us, talent is the only thing we can nurture,” he said.

To help companies gain the most from Nagarro’s offerings such as Fluidic Intelligence, the company wants its clients to realise that the intelligence they are looking for in AI already exists within their organisation, whether in marketing teams or other commercial groups, Mahajan said.

“When we talk to some of our clients, we realise they want to use AI, but the X, Y, or Z team sponsors the programme. That is the problem. What we are trying to do is unlock, bring them together, and then elevate, raise the bar,” he said.

Though actionable data in most companies is locked in silos, firms have begun opening up and adopting changes suggested by companies such as Nagarro, primarily because of the disruption they are witnessing, Mahajan said.

“So, not doing something is a bigger threat and a bigger disruption than us helping the company to convince. Clients are already convinced by the disruption or the threat they see from competition or a startup. That itself is, in most cases, good enough for us to address this concern,” he said.

In India, the government’s investment in creating robust digital infrastructure has helped companies such as Nagarro build apps and services on top of it, Mahajan said, adding that health and education are the two sectors ripe for disruption in the country.

“The capability to convert information into the local dialect is a game-changer. We don’t realise the value of that, because some of us are more West-focused or focused on certain capitalist regions, but the impact this has on education is enormous,” he said.