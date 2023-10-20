Foldable phones are redefining how we interact with our smartphones

In February 2008, the Netherlands-based Polymer Vision, a Philips subsidiary, announced the Readius. It was rollable and had a flexible e-ink display. Part portable media device, part e-reader, it ran into rough weather with the cheaper alternatives, such as Amazon’s Kindle DX.

In 2009, Polymer Vision went bankrupt.

Its failure kept the canvas blank for four years until Samsung, in 2013, picked up the foldable gauntlet. The South Korean giant, during its Consumer Electronics Show that year, presented several concepts of smartphones