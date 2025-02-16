For India, AI presents both opportunities and challenges in global race

It was a house divided at the Paris AI Action summit last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-chair of the summit (French President Emmanuel Macron was the chairman), stressed the need for global pooling of resources and talent to build open source artificial intelligence. He also called for establishing governance standards for such work.

That appears tough. The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) did not endorse the joint communique backed by 60 signatories at the summit. US Vice-President J D Vance took a strident stand, saying that his country is winning the race to build AI and