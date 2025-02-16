Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / For India, AI presents both opportunities and challenges in global race

For India, AI presents both opportunities and challenges in global race

DeepSeek has raised hopes among countries like India that it is possible to be a key player in global AI race through innovation. But is India on time for the party?

artificial intelligence
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It was a house divided at the Paris AI Action summit last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-chair of the summit (French President Emmanuel Macron was the chairman), stressed the need for global pooling of resources and talent to build open source artificial intelligence. He also called for establishing governance standards for such work.
 
That appears tough. The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) did not endorse the joint communique backed by 60 signatories at the summit. US Vice-President J D Vance took a strident stand, saying that his country is winning the race to build AI and
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Deepseek OpenAI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon