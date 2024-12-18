Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / GenAI as a service generates $5-10 mn revenue per project globally: study

GenAI as a service generates $5-10 mn revenue per project globally: study

Indian technology services providers had even lower revenue generation from GenAI at $1.5-2.2 mn

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Generative artificial intelligence (AI), the big technology bet that was supposed to change the growth trend for the Indian IT services sector, is still too small to make any major impact on revenue. 
The reason, according to a recent survey by UnearthInsight, is because only a third of Forbes 2000 firms have modernised their ERP platform, and less than 10 per cent have mature data. 
Consequently, GenAI as a service generates only about $5 million-$10 million revenue per project, says the report. 
The report found that global technology services firms' average revenue per project is around $4.8 million to $10
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology IT services

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon