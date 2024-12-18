GenAI as a service generates $5-10 mn revenue per project globally: study

Generative artificial intelligence (AI), the big technology bet that was supposed to change the growth trend for the Indian IT services sector, is still too small to make any major impact on revenue.

The reason, according to a recent survey by UnearthInsight, is because only a third of Forbes 2000 firms have modernised their ERP platform, and less than 10 per cent have mature data.

Consequently, GenAI as a service generates only about $5 million-$10 million revenue per project, says the report.

The report found that global technology services firms' average revenue per project is around $4.8 million to $10