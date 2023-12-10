Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

GenAI in the hands of the good: Tech used for fighting cybercriminals

Cybersecurity experts are using the technology to train professionals and fight criminals

cybersecurity
Premium

Shivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us
That generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) can be a powerful tool in the hands of cybercriminals is well documented. ‘Deepfake’ video and audio content, ransomware attacks, and sophisticated phishing emails prove how users can be manipulated.
 
A worldwide web where GenAI-powered free tools and software are easily available makes the problem worse. If GenAI has become a tool of cybercriminals, can the good guys use it for counter attacks? Yes, say cybersecurity experts.
 
Ranjeeth Bellary, partner at EY Forensics & Integrity, said his team has started using GenAI in the last six to eight months after beginning with AI.
 
“AI has been part of our systems for a long time. With GenAI we have started using data to predict malicious threats

Also Read

India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report

A question of balance in age gating for children of the internet

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

90% firms experienced cyberattacks; 83% opted to pay attackers: Report

Kaspersky has big plans for India, will be investing in people & tech: MD

Gemini: Is Google's new AI model a giant leap or a leap of faith?

Apple's iPhone, watch product design chief Tang Tan to leave in shake-up

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster was a result of drawn-out tensions

Marvel's 'Blade' video game announced at The Game Award 2023: Know details

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Topics : Artificial intelligence global technology cybersecurity apps cybercrimes

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon