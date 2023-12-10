GenAI in the hands of the good: Tech used for fighting cybercriminals

That generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) can be a powerful tool in the hands of cybercriminals is well documented. ‘Deepfake’ video and audio content, ransomware attacks, and sophisticated phishing emails prove how users can be manipulated.



A worldwide web where GenAI-powered free tools and software are easily available makes the problem worse. If GenAI has become a tool of cybercriminals, can the good guys use it for counter attacks? Yes, say cybersecurity experts.



Ranjeeth Bellary, partner at EY Forensics & Integrity, said his team has started using GenAI in the last six to eight months after beginning with AI.



“AI has been part of our systems for a long time. With GenAI we have started using data to predict malicious threats