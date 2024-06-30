Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Good that the hype around Gen AI has come down: Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat

Ezzat talks about hype around Gen AI, India talent and recovery in global business

Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group
Premium

Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group

Shivani Shinde
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 6:38 PM IST
‘Too many attempts of regulating technology can kill innovation’ For Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Paris-headquartered Capgemini Group, the current phase is the most exciting in the last six-seven years. He tells Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, during his recent India visit, that there are two reasons for this. First, IT services players are more visible across client organisations. The partnership with clients is more strategic and integral. Two, is the evolution of technology and its convergence with businesses, making them look for partners in their tech journey. He also talks about the hype around Gen

Also Read

hiring

IT giants Cognizant and Capgemini hired 150,000 fewer employees in 2023

Ashwin Yardi, CEO, Capgemini India

Majority of Capgemini's 2 billion euros investment in AI coming to India

Capgemini

90% of Indian biz leaders planning to invest more in AI, Gen AI: Capgemini

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

'TISS failed to renew contracts of over 100 teaching, non-teaching staff'

Premiumexport import trade

With geo-political concerns, engg firms nudge suppliers to 'Make in India'

Topics : Artificial intelligence Capgemini Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon