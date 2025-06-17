Google's AI optimism aligns with govt, IndiaAI mission principles

Google's stance on the optimism and pro-innovation around artificial intelligence (AI) is very similar to the principles adopted by the Indian government under its IndiaAI Mission, the company’s vice-president of government affairs and public policy in the Asia-Pacific Region, Wilson White, said.

“We see a very clear trend, particularly here in the Asia-Pacific region, on a much more robust view of how to regulate AI in ways that spur innovation, and are responsive to the optimism and pro-innovation kind of orientation around AI that exists in the region,” White told Business Standard.

This approach, adopted by Asian countries such as