Govt bets on carbon capture to go green, plans to unveil CCUS policy soon

The government has for the first time declared energy transition as a policy goal in the Budget. To this end, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG) has received a Rs 35,000-crore grant in the 2023-24 Budget, which is expected to be used to deploy alternative technologies like carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).
Another fossil fuel department, the ministry of coal, is also drawing up a dedicated plan for using CCUS as an effective measure for carbon capture and reducing emissions. Sources say that the Centre plans to unveil a comprehensive national policy on CCUS soon.
Increasing global scrutiny of India’s emissions reductions policy and the need to effectively cut the country’s carbon footprint have combined to make a tried-and-tested solution attractive once more.
