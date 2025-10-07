Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Homegrown Arattai tops India app charts, outshines ChatGPT, Gemini

Homegrown Arattai tops India app charts, outshines ChatGPT, Gemini

Corporate leaders, including Anand Mahindra, also pitched for Arattai's adoption, lending the platform further visibility

Arattai, Arattai app, indian app Arattai
premium

On Google Play Store, Arattai was ranked 117th on September 27. By October 1, it jumped to third place, and the following day it hit number one, maintaining that position through October 7. (Photo/X)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a shakeup of India’s app landscape, Zoho-founded messaging app Arattai has soared to the number one spot in downloads, surpassing global heavyweights Google Gemini and ChatGPT across both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Sensor Tower data.
 
The rise comes on the heels of a government-endorsed swadeshi push. On September 22, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who announced his plans to switch to the “swadeshi” Zoho suite of software, urged citizens to adopt homegrown digital products, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for adoption of indigenous products and services. Corporate leaders, including Anand Mahindra, also
Topics : Technology ChatGPT
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon