Homegrown Arattai tops India app charts, outshines ChatGPT, Gemini

In a shakeup of India’s app landscape, Zoho-founded messaging app Arattai has soared to the number one spot in downloads, surpassing global heavyweights Google Gemini and ChatGPT across both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Sensor Tower data.

The rise comes on the heels of a government-endorsed swadeshi push. On September 22, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who announced his plans to switch to the “swadeshi” Zoho suite of software, urged citizens to adopt homegrown digital products, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for adoption of indigenous products and services. Corporate leaders, including Anand Mahindra, also