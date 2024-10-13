How GenAI helps e-commerce firms handle high festive season demand

As millions of Indians shop online in the festival season, e-commerce companies have come to depend on artificial intelligence and generative AI (GenAI). The technology serves a range of work: Recommendations, order placements, customer feedback and last-mile delivery.



Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days and Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster sale events this year heavily used GenAI and machine learning (ML) for consumer and seller-side operations. (GenAI is a type of AI that can create new content, such as images, text, videos and music by learning to take up tasks from past data. ML is a