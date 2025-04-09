In face of macro uncertainty, ER&D sector witnesses leadership churn

The engineering research and development (ER&D) segment is witnessing a leadership churn as the sector braces demand uncertainty due to a slowdown in discretionary spends in the auto sector and the global chaos being driven by the current tariffs announced by the US government.

Since the beginning of this calendar year, the sector has seen leadership changes in almost half a dozen firms, due largely to macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty impacting the tech sector in general and the ER&D sector as auto and manufacturing sectors pause discretionary spending.

Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Jain Consulting and ERIIT, believes that 2025