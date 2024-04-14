In Lok Sabha election campaigning, political parties put AI to test

As campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections heats up, political parties are using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread their message: Left, Right and centre. The technology helps in translating speeches instantly, creating digital anchors and making videos of a long-dead leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Bhashini, an AI-driven tool, to translate his speech in Hindi to a Tamil-speaking audience at an event in Varanasi in December. “I am using AI technology for the first time and in the future I will use it,” he said.



Months later, Modi is seen asking people at his election rallies to visit the