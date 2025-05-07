India needs to do more to nurture research at home, attract talent back

On May 11, India celebrates Technology Day to commemorate the country’s achievement in science and technology, with an aim to inspire young people to pursue careers in the area.

The theme for this year is ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation'. While education and access to quality education will be the bedrock for this, research is emerging as a key component for innovation and leadership.

Nations that lead in research and innovation are also the ones that shape global narratives, control critical technologies, and drive economic growth. At the heart of such transformation is a robust