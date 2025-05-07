Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India needs to do more to nurture research at home, attract talent back

India needs to do more to nurture research at home, attract talent back

India sends the most graduate level students to the US, but unlike China, it has been unable to attract them to return home and contribute here

research & development, R&D
Premium

Academics and industry experts agree that for India to bridge this gap, there has to be strong partnership between industry and educational institutes. | Representational

Shivani Shinde
6 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On May 11, India celebrates Technology Day to commemorate the country’s achievement in science and technology, with an aim to inspire young people to pursue careers in the area.
 
The theme for this year is ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation'. While education and access to quality education will be the bedrock for this, research is emerging as a key component for innovation and leadership.
 
Nations that lead in research and innovation are also the ones that shape global narratives, control critical technologies, and drive economic growth. At the heart of such transformation is a robust
Topics : Technology China United States Research and development

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon