India second biggest mkt for OpenAI; total users tripling in one yr: Altman

India second biggest mkt for OpenAI; total users tripling in one yr: Altman

The OpenAI CEO is currently on a whirlwind multi-country tour that started this week

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks with OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss AI collab | Photo: X

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks with OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss AI collab | Photo: X

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

India is the second-biggest market for OpenAI, with the number of users tripling in one year by 2024, the company’s chief executive officer, Sam Altman, said here on Wednesday.
 
“Seeing what people are building in India with AI (artificial intelligence) at all levels of the stack—chips, models… you know, all of the incredible applications—I think India should be doing everything. It is really quite amazing to see what the country has done and how it has embraced the technology,” Altman, who was on a one-day tour of the country, said.
 
The OpenAI CEO is currently on a whirlwind multi-country tour that started this week. He has visited South Korea, Japan, and India and is likely to visit the United Arab Emirates and Germany over the next three days.
 
 
On Wednesday, Altman met Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, initially in a closed-door meeting that lasted close to half an hour, followed by a fireside chat with him.
 
The minister discussed India's strategy for developing a comprehensive AI ecosystem. In a post on X, he said: "Had a super cool discussion with @sama on our strategy of creating the entire AI stack—GPUs, models, and apps. Willing to collaborate with India on all three."

The top OpenAI executive also hosted an hour-long session with developers, followed by chief executive officers of several Indian startups, including Paytm, Snapdeal, Haptik, and some venture capitalists such as Rajan Anandan of Peak VX Partners.
 
Altman also sought to clarify a comment he had made two years ago in India, where he said that though people were free to try to build foundation models to compete with OpenAI and ChatGPT, they would fail to do so at a low cost of $10 million or less.
 
The world had since changed, Altman said, adding that there had been a lot of development and “incredible progress with distillation.”
 
“We have learnt a lot about these small models and reasoning models. It is still not cheap… it is still expensive to train them, but it is doable. I think that is going to lead to an explosion of really great creativity. India should be a leader there, of course,” Altman said.
 
The costs of models, which continue to be at the frontiers of technology, will keep rising on an exponential curve, but so will the returns in terms of the increase in economic and scientific value created by them, he said.
 
Speaking at the fireside chat, Vaishnaw said that, akin to the success of India’s Chandrayaan-III moon mission, the country would be able to develop an AI foundation model at a fraction of the cost incurred by other countries.
 
“Our young entrepreneurs, startups, and researchers are really focused on getting that next level of innovation, which will reduce costs. Our country sent a mission to the moon at a fraction of the cost that other countries did. Why can’t we have a (foundation) model similarly at a fraction of the cost that many other countries did?” Vaishnaw said.
 
The government has been using multiple AI applications across different departments at various levels to solve population-scale problems. Within the application layer, the government is working to address challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, weather forecasting, and disaster management, the union minister said.
 
The large-scale adoption of AI would happen once people started building applications on top of the foundation models that already exist in the world, Altman said. AI and generative AI are still very much in the research assistant phase, where these models can review existing literature and find new connections, he said.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Budget 2025
