India sees 2nd-highest mobile downloads of GenAI apps in 2024, shows data

India sees 2nd-highest mobile downloads of GenAI apps in 2024, shows data

The country saw downloads of GenAI apps hit 177 million in CY24, accounting for 11.8 per cent share of total global downloads at 1,490 million

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

India has become the second in the world in terms of downloads of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) apps on mobile (Apple iOS and Google Play), lagging only behind the US, in calendar year 2024 (CY24), according to data from Sensor Tower, which monitors app trends across the globe. 
The country saw downloads of GenAI apps hit 177 million in CY24, accounting for 11.8 per cent share of total global downloads at 1,490 million. During the year, China was pegged at 133 million while the US was at the top with 200 million downloads.
India’s GenAI app downloads increased by a staggering
