India to showcase gender-responsive AI solutions at February 2026 summit

In the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026, the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity), in collaboration with UN Women India, has announced the launch of a compendium on gender-responsive AI solutions developed or deployed in the Global South.

The compendium, set to be showcased at the Impact Summit, will feature real-world case studies of scalable AI solutions designed to empower women and girls, with a strong focus on ethical design and measurable impact.

At a per-summit event, IndiaAI Mission’s Chief Operating Officer Kavita Bhatia