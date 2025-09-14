Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / IndiaAI Mission runs into challenges in building indigenous technology

IndiaAI Mission runs into challenges in building indigenous technology

A review of what the IndiaAI Mission has achieved and comments from industry experts highlight efforts the country needs to make for the technology

artificial intelligence
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Aashish Aryan
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bernstein, a wealth management firm, in a recent report raised sharp questions about India’s ₹10,372-crore artificial intelligence (AI) mission, warning that the programme risks becoming inconsequential on the global stage. 
The report said the “highly publicised government fund — spread thinly across a handful of startups building foundational models — barely registers globally.” It feared that American organisations with deeper pockets and better infrastructure are likely to dominate AI, as they did in earlier waves of technology. 
The report flagged risks from allowing companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity and Gemini to enter India’s market with discounted versions of their AI
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon