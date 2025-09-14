IndiaAI Mission runs into challenges in building indigenous technology

Bernstein, a wealth management firm, in a recent report raised sharp questions about India’s ₹10,372-crore artificial intelligence (AI) mission, warning that the programme risks becoming inconsequential on the global stage.

The report said the “highly publicised government fund — spread thinly across a handful of startups building foundational models — barely registers globally.” It feared that American organisations with deeper pockets and better infrastructure are likely to dominate AI, as they did in earlier waves of technology.

The report flagged risks from allowing companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity and Gemini to enter India’s market with discounted versions of their AI