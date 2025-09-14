Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian business leaders top in artificial intelligence adoption plans

The report, based on a survey of 31,000 workers in 31 countries, said that AI is no longer a peripheral technology but is moving to the core of business strategy

Shivani Shinde
Shivani Shinde
Sep 14 2025

As many as 90 per cent of Indian business leaders consider 2025 a “pivotal year” to rethink strategies and operations to integrate artificial intelligence — the highest globally. As many as 93 per cent of them intend to use AI agents to improve workforce capabilities within the next 12-18 months, according to the Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index.  The report, based on a survey of 31,000 workers in 31 countries, said that AI is no longer a peripheral technology but is moving to the core of business strategy. 
 
