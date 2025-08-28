AI, slowdown and US visa reforms put Indian IT services industry in flux

The Indian IT services industry, already grappling with slowing growth and the disruptive rise of artificial intelligence (AI), is facing a fresh challenge: tightening US visa norms. The latest warning came from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has called for an overhaul of the visa programme.

In an interview with Fox News, Lutnick said he was involved in revamping the H-1B visa system. “We’re going to change that programme because that’s terrible, right? We’re going to change the green card,” he said. “That’s the gold card that’s coming. And that’s when we’re going to start picking the best people