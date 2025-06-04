Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian PC market to get a booster shot from Tamil Nadu's free laptop scheme

Industry experts say the million-unit tender is likely to give the personal computer market a good bump, but could push value down since the government will want a special prices for such a large orde

Representational

Shivani ShindeAashish Aryan Mumbai/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu state government's announcement last month to distribute 1 million free laptops for college students - the largest such scheme as well as single tender so far - is expected to lift growth in the PC market.
 
India’s traditional PC market (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) grew 8.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2025, with 3.3 million units shipped, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth.
 
Analysts believe that the tender from the Electronics Corporation of Tamil
