Indian PC market to get a booster shot from Tamil Nadu's free laptop scheme

The Tamil Nadu state government's announcement last month to distribute 1 million free laptops for college students - the largest such scheme as well as single tender so far - is expected to lift growth in the PC market.

India’s traditional PC market (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) grew 8.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2025, with 3.3 million units shipped, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth.

Analysts believe that the tender from the Electronics Corporation of Tamil