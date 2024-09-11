Inside ManageEngine's AI-powered growth strategy towards $1 bn in revenue

Zoho Corp's IT management arm, ManageEngine, has been sharpening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation for IT services.

“IT is one of the most heavily digitised fields, making it ripe for AI innovation,” said Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research, ManageEngine and Zoho Corp, in an interaction with Business Standard.

The company, which provides a suite of IT management products, aims to capitalise on the growing demand for AI-driven solutions, especially in areas like security and incident management.

Since its first AI rollout in 2014, ManageEngine has gradually